Britney Spears Blasts Dad, Sister On Social Media

Britney Spears said late Friday that the conservatorship she has been under since a mental health crisis in 2008 has “killed” her dreams and she doubled-down on a vow to never perform again as long as her father is co-conservator.

“I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” the pop star wrote in an expletive-filled Instagram post.

Spears said she would rather share dance videos on social media than be onstage in Las Vegas “where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time.”

She added: “I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!”

Spears went after her younger sister Jamie Lynn, who performed a tribute to the pop star at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards with Kelsea Ballerina, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson.

“I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

(On Sunday, Jamie Lynn posted a peace sign and heart emojis on Instagram and wrote: “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit.”)

Spears’ message continued: “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!! I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!” (In March, Spears said she "cried for two weeks" after watching Framing Britney Spears.)

The 39-year-old “Toxic” singer also took a swipe at her haters on social media. “You're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! … Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a** dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f**king book.”

In an earlier Instagram post, Spears attacked “the people closest to you who never showed up for you” who have posted messages of support since her June 23rd appeal to a judge to end the conservatorship.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO,” she wrote.

Last month, Jamie Lynn said in a video message: “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I have made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in [Britney’s] life as a sister. Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after."

Ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake shared: “We should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

On Saturday, Spears was spotted driving her white Mercedes in Los Angeles with boyfriend Sam Asghari in the passenger seat – and a security detail following in a minivan.

In a clip Asghari shared via Instagram Stories, Spears is heard singing along to “Lonely,” a track on her 2001 album Britney.

“Think of times you made me cry,” she sings. “You had me so confused / I’m tired of trying /Leave behind this / What’s a girl to do?”

In her June 23rd appeal to a judge to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, Spears said: “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f**king car.”