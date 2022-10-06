Britney Spears Blasts Family Members, Doctors

Britney Spears made it clear late Wednesday that she is far from ready to forgive or forget.

In an Instagram post, the pop star wrote: “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk [off] their asses !!!

“I was the mother f**king Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward !!!!”

Spears continued: “Not one mother f**king person stood up for me !!! Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f**king ass !!!!”

Next month is the one year anniversary of Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny’s decision to terminate the conservatorship Spears had been under since 2008.

Spears did not formally seek to end the conservatorship until September 2021 – three months after she told Penny she was angry and depressed.

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she said. “I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”

Since getting her freedom back, Spears has used social media to attack family members.

“They literally killed me. They threw me away,” the 40-year-old pop star explained in audio clips she uploaded to YouTube and later deleted. “I felt like my family threw me away.”

Even though it was her father calling the shots, Spears said she is “more angry” at her mother Lynne Spears because she didn’t speak up for her daughter. (She had a public war of words with her mother in July and previously blasted her brother Bryan and sparred with sister Jamie Lynn.)

“I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds,” she said. (Spears was represented at the time by a court-appointed lawyer.)

In response, Lynne shared a message for her daughter on Instagram. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything.”

In July, the two had a war of words after Spears posted screenshots of text messages about her doctors from 2019 that she claimed Lynne ignored. In one, she wrote: “He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil (sic) and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourslwf (sic). Seraquil (sic) I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium.”

(Seroquel is an antipsychotic medication for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.)

“I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach,” Britney wrote. “I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”

Lynne responded to Spears' post: “Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

But Spears was having none of it. She fired back with a lengthy message for her mother. “You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad it’s not even funny,” she fumed. “Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana … it’s a joke !!! You all ruined it for me … I don’t ever remember getting a text from you !!!

“You abuse me … yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom.”