Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears called out former friend Christina Aguilera on Friday for seemingly shutting down a question about the end of her conservatorship.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!,” Spears wrote in an Instagram Story, over a clip of Aguilera doing a red carpet scrum at the Latin Grammys.

When a reporter asked Aguilera if she has had “any communication” with Spears, the singer turned to her publicist Brett Ruttenberg, who interjected: “No, I'm sorry, we're not doing that tonight, thank you though, bye.”

As she turned away, Aguilera said: “I can’t, but I’m happy for her.”

Spears was having none of it. “13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter !!!!!.”

Spears had kinder words for Lady Gaga. “Thank you for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind,” she wrote. “You made me cry!!! Love you!!!” (On a House of Gucci red carpet, Gaga said "the way that she was treated in this business was really wrong ... I think she will forever be an inspiration to women, and to people all over the world ... She's wildly talented. She is incredible inspirational.")

Gaga replied to Spears via Instagram Story. "Love you @britneyspears. Live your best life ... I prayed for the legal system to treat you like a person," she wrote. "You've now changed the course for women in this industry forever. You stood up for yourself and were so brave. Thank you."

It should be noted that Aguilera has previously shown public support for her former The Mickey Mouse Club co-star.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” she wrote about Spears battle for freedom, via Instagram Stories, in June. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

“Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”