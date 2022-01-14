Britney Spears Calls Sister Jamie Lynn 'Scum'

Britney Spears on Friday called her younger sister Jamie Lynn “scum” and accused her of lying about an incident involving a knife.

“You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney tweeted. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

In her memoir Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn described her sister’s behaviour over the years as “erratic, paranoid and spiralling.” She alleged that Britney once got “scared,” grabbed a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” she told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday. “That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney fired back that “only a scum person would make up such things about someone … Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe!!!!”

Friday’s tweet is the latest salvo in what has become a very public war of words between Britney and Jamie Lynn.

On Thursday, Britney responded to Jamie Lynn’s interview in a lengthy message she shared on Twitter. “I watched it with a 104º fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she said. “I just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.”