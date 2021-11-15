Britney Spears Celebrates Freedom With 'Amazing Weekend'

Britney Spears says she had “an amazing weekend” following Friday’s termination of the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

In an Instagram post, the pop star – who turns 40 next month – wrote: “I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!”

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

Spears thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who she said “turned my life around,” and for a second time since the ruling acknowledged her fans “celebrating my victory.”

At a hearing on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, judge Brenda Penny ruled that the conservatorship will be terminated and the pop superstar can begin making her own medical, financial and personal decisions. "The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she said. “Effective today ... the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated."

Spears spent 5,034 days under the court-ordered conservatorship, following a mental health crisis.

Even as fans around the world pleaded for her freedom, she did not formally seek to terminate the conservatorship until Sept. 22, 2021.

A week later, Penny ordered that Britney’s father Jamie Spears be replaced in the role of conservator of Britney’s estate and finances by accountant John Zabel. Jodi Montgomery, who replaced Jamie as Britney’s conservator of person in 2019, remained in her role.

The changes came three months after Spears pleaded with Penny to let her out of the conservatorship.