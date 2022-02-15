Britney Spears Celebrates Valentine's With Tribute To Fiancé

Britney Spears celebrated the most romantic day of the year by paying tribute to her fiancé Sam Asghari and then sharing one of her unique dance videos.

In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, the pop star posted a video clip of Asghari riding an e-bike and referencing the 2003 movie Elf, followed by a shot of Spears riding her e-bike and extended her left arm into the air.

Spears captioned the video: “This man has been with me through it all !!!! I don’t know what I would do without him so I think I will keep him around a bit longer …. I mean he is pretty hot !!!!! I love you.”

The singer announced last September that she and Asghari were engaged.

In a second Valentine’s Day post, Spears shared video showing her wearing red gloves, red shoes and a red one-piece over a white lace bra. She is dancing to the 2013 song “Dernière danse” by French singer-songwriter Indila.

“Happy red heart day !!!!!!” read the caption.

A day earlier, Spears shared a photo of a heart-shaped cake with pink icing and decorated with strawberries and cherries. "Yes I made it … but I had to eat the top of it off," she wrote.