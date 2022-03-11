Britney Spears Checks Out Drake's Estate: Report

Is Britney Spears ready to make a bid for Drake’s California compound?

According to TMZ, the pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari were among the potential buyers who toured the Hidden Hills property this week.

Drake listed the main house for $14.8 million (all figures U.S.) but is also unloading two adjoining properties for an additional $7.4 million.

“We're told Britney was looking at the package deal,” reported TMZ.

Drake’s estate includes a wine cellar, theatre, recording studio and plenty of outdoor amenities, including a pool, water slide, equestrian ring, tennis courts and a grotto. He paid $7.7 million for the main property in 2012 then snatched up the properties next door for $2.85 million in 2015 and $4.5 million in 2018.

The Canadian rap superstar reportedly bought a 20,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills from singer Robbie Williams last month. According to the Los Angeles Times, Drake paid somewhere around $70 million.

Drake also owns a custom-built luxury estate in Toronto’s tony Bridle Path neighbourhood.