Britney Spears Comments On Documentary: 'I Cried For 2 Weeks'

Britney Spears directly addressed the Framing Britney Spears documentary for the first time on Tuesday.

“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram post that included a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s 1993 hit “Crazy.”

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!”

Framing Britney Spears, which premiered last month on Crave, examines Spears’ rise to fame and the mental health breakdown that led to a court-appointed conservatorship she has been under since 2008. Spears was not involved in the film.

“My life has always been very speculated,” she wrote on Instagram, “watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!!”

Spears added: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness.”

Shortly after the U.S. premiere of Framing Britney Spears, the singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram. “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” she wrote.

Spears is in the process of trying to have her father Jamie Spears replaced permanently as conservator of her person by Jodi Montgomery, who has had the role since September 2019. Jamie would remain co-conservator of her estate and finances with Bessemer Trust Company.

The conservator of person has control of Spears’ medical care and can “restrict and limit visitors by any means” as well as enforce restraining orders and appoint security guards and other caretakers.

A judge will consider the petition and rule at a hearing on April 27.

Last month, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari called Jamie Spears “a total d**k” in an Instagram post and said he has “zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.”

Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thorn told CNN that “whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Spears, 39, hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.