Britney Spears Could Finally Be Free

Will Nov. 12 go down in history as the day Britney Spears was finally free?

The 39-year-old pop star will find out Friday afternoon if the conservatorship she has been under for nearly 14 years will be terminated. A decision rests with Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny.

Spears filed for the first time to end the conservatorship in September but pleaded with Penny in June to let her out. “I deserve changes ... I just want my life back,” she said. “And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”

Earlier this month, Britney’s father Jamie Spears requested the immediate termination of the conservatorship. “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop,” read the filing from his lawyer Alex Weingarten. “As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.

Jamie stepped down as Britney’s conservator of person in 2019 and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery. In September, he was removed as conservator of her estate and finances and replaced by accountant John Zabel.

Montgomery has not opposed ending the arrangement.

In September, Penny conceded “the current situation is untenable” and “reflects a toxic environment.”