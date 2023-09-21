Britney Spears' 'Crossroads' Returning To Cinemas In October

Britney Spears is heading back to the big screen.

On October 23 and 25, Spears' acting debut, Crossroads, will return to cinemas as a global fan event to celebrate the October 24 release of her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Written by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy) and directed by Tamra Davis (Billy Madison), the 2002 coming-of-age film follows teenager Lucy Wagner (Spears) and her friends (Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning) as they take an impromptu road trip, meeting a guy (Anson Mount) along the way, while "finding themselves and their friendship in the process."

Director Davis issued a statement about the re-release, saying, "I am beyond thrilled that Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records and Trafalgar Releasing are rereleasing Crossroads in movie theaters. I recently rewatched Crossroads and was so enthralled with the time capsule of nostalgia that this incredible ensemble cast brings to the screen. Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters."

"We had the best time in the world making this picture and the connection the actresses bring to their performances shows in every frame," she continued. "The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I'm so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again."

The film proved to be a modest success, earning more than $60 million at the box office and giving us a cover of Joan Jett's "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" that we didn't realize we needed in our lives. However, it failed to inspire critics (it currently sits with a 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and earned Spears a Worst Actress award at the Golden Raspberry Awards.

In addition to the film's re-release, RCA Records will release a special edition of the Crossroads soundtrack on October 20 that will include three new remixes. A Crossroads merch line featuring exclusive tees, hoodies, bucket hats and sweats will also be dropping and are currently available for preorder here.

Tickets for the Crossroads re-release go on sale September 28 at 9:00 AM est. More information can be found here.