Britney Spears' Dad Would Love To End Conservatorship: Lawyer

Britney Spears father supports ending her conservatorship, according to his lawyer.

In an interview with CNN last week, Vivian Lee Thoreen said Jamie Spears “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Britney has not sought to end the conservatorship but, last November, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III told a judge she will not perform again “if her father is in charge of her career.” Ingham said Britney is “afraid” of her father.

But, Britney quarantined at her father’s home in Louisiana last year. “When the pandemic hit and everyone had to stay at home, Britney wanted to go home,” recalled Thoreen. “She wanted to see her family.”

Jamie has been Britney’s co-conservator since she suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. He currently shares responsibilities with Bessemer Trust.

Thoreen said Jamie may not have been the best father to Britney but “believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest.”

Thoreen said Jamie does not contact Britney at the request of her lawyer. “But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her,” she said. “Whether or not there's a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”

The next hearing on the conservatorship is scheduled for March 17.

Britney’s rise and fall – and the conservatorship that resulted – are examined in the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, streaming on Crave (part of the same parent company as this website).