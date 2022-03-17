Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Account

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The pop star, who had been using the platform to share her thoughts as well as personal photos and video clips, has not explained why her account suddenly disappeared.

Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari has not made any reference to her decision on his Instagram.

In recent weeks, Spears has deleted several posts shortly after publishing them. On Monday, she posted and then deleted another rant about her father Jamie Spears.

Last September, Spears temporarily deactivated her Instagram account after announcing her engagement. She later tweeted: “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”