Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account: 'I'll Be Back Soon'

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on Tuesday, shortly after posting an article titled “Infusing education with heart.”

Spears captioned it: “Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else … I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!!

“People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!”

Spears ended the post with a message for fans who have fought to free her from the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.. “You guys f**king kick a** !!!!! Love you so much.”

The decision to delete her Instagram came only two days after she used the platform to announce her engagement to Sam Asghari.

According to the pop star, it’s only temporary. Spears later tweeted: “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”