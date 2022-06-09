Britney Spears' Ex Husband Attempts To Crash Her Wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested Thursday at the site of her wedding to Sam Asghari.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff Office in California said officers responded to a trespassing complaint at around 2 p.m. local time. He is facing trespassing and vandalism charges and two counts of battery. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Alexander broadcast himself arriving at Spears wedding site on Instagram. “She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he told security guards. “I'm here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander tied the knot with Spears at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in January 2004 but the marriage was annulled 55 hours later.

Appearing on Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast, Alexander alleged he was tricked into signing the annulment and a non-disclosure agreement. “They told me if I would sign the contracts … that they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he said. “So, I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was."