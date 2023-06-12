Britney Spears, Ex Kevin Federline Blast Meth Claims

Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have clapped back at reports alleging that the pop star is on crystal meth.

UK outlet Mail on Sunday published an article Saturday headlined: “EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' family say they fear she is on METH and will die like Amy Winehouse: Father of her boys Kevin Federline says loved-ones are 'terrified' she is on the Breaking Bad drug - son Preston says 'I hope she'll listen to us... before it's too late.’”

Reporter Daphne Barak quoted Federline as saying: “I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Barak’s name is on a similar article published hours later by The Sun. “Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline fears she is on crystal meth as family scrambled to help her with failed intervention,” reads the headline.

But, in a statement he shared in an Instagram Story, Federline claimed Barak decided to “fabricate lies.” He wrote: “The lies and attempts to exploit minors as click bait is another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism is today.”

On her Instagram, Spears wrote: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … l've always felt like the news bullies me … It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ???”

Spears lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement: "In addition to exploiting and making false claims about Britney, particularly regarding 'crystal meth,' the 'story' also exploits her minor children, which is beyond the pale. This writer also repeatedly sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, using her children as bait, which is outrageous. This was poor and shoddy 'journalism' even in today's era of clickbait journalism."

Barak has not responded publicly to the allegations. Her Twitter and Instagram accounts are set to private.