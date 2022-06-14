Britney Spears' Ex Ordered To Stay Away From Her

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander, who tried to crash her wedding last week, was ordered Monday to stay away from the pop star for the next three years.

Alexander, 40, was charged with stalking, trespassing, vandalism and battery in a court in Ventura County, California. He pleaded not guilty. Alexander was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for grand theft embezzlement and receiving stolen property.

The judge set Alexander’s bail at $100,000 U.S. and slapped him with a restraining order that requires him to stay at least 100 yards from Spears.

He is currently on probation after pleading guilty in January to violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking against another woman.

Alexander live-streamed himself showing up at Spears’ property several hours before her wedding to Sam Asghari. He allegedly told security guards that he was an invited guest.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears, tied the knot with her at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in January 2004 but the marriage was annulled 55 hours later.

Appearing on Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast last year, Alexander alleged he was tricked into signing the annulment and a non-disclosure agreement. “They told me if I would sign the contracts … that they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he said. “So, I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was.”