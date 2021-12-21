Britney Spears' Father Wants Her To Pay His Legal Bills

Britney Spears’ lawyer has slammed her father’s request that she pay his legal bills.

“Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Mathew Rosengart said, in a statement. “The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously.

“Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

In a petition filed in a Los Angeles court last week, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten claims “prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

Jamie was co-conservator of Britney’s estate from 2008 until a judge suspended him in September. During the conservatorship, which the judge ended last month, Jamie’s legal fees were paid from Britney’s accounts.

Rosengart has accused Jamie of conservatorship abuse and financial mismanagement.

Weingarten’s petition insists Jamie “stepped up to protect his daughter” from “persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity.”

He added: “It would be contrary to public policy if Jamie’s years of dedication to protect his daughter … could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin defending baseless claims.”