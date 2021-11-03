Britney Spears' Father Wants Immediate End To Conservatorship

Jamie Spears filed documents in a Los Angeles court on Monday asking for the immediate termination of the conservatorship his daughter Britney Spears has been under since 2008.

Britney reacted to the news on Tuesday with a message on Instagram – later deleted – in which she blamed her mother Lynne for the conservatorship.

Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten wrote: “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.

“Britney's recent testimony and requests to take personal control of her estate and affairs have made clear that continuing the Conservatorship is contrary to her desires. Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing.”

According to the filing, Jamie’s request is “not subject to any caveat” and he is not seeking any compensation. “It is unconditional,” it reads. (Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart previously accused Jamie of seeking $2 million U.S. to walk away.)

What’s more, Weingarten said Jamie “believes that every aspect of the Conservatorship should be made available for public examination – not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder. Accordingly, Jamie affirms that he will unconditionally cooperate in transferring all files regarding the estate to Britney's counsel without delay.”

Britney filed for the first time to end the conservatorship in September. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Jamie stepped down as Britney’s conservator of person in 2019 and was replaced by Jodi Montgomery. In September, he was removed as conservator of her estate and finances and replaced by accountant John Zabel.

In her since-deleted Instagram post, Britney wrote: “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is [sic] that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!

“I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

It has been alleged that Lynne Spears forced Britney to annul her 2004 marriage to Jason Alexander.

In June, the singer told Judge Brenda Penny: “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no — ma’am, they should be in jail."