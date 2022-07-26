Britney Spears Fights Mom, Friend Over Text Messages

Britney Spears sparked a war of words with her mother Lynne Spears on Monday after she posted screenshots of text messages she claimed Lynne ignored.

The pop star, who subsequently deleted the post, said the messages were sent in 2019, while she was still in a conservatorship. In one, she wrote: “He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil (sic) and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourslwf (sic). Seraquil (sic) I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium.”

Seroquel is an antipsychotic medication for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach,” Britney wrote. “I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”

Britney also accused her friend Jansen Fitzgerald of not responding to her text messages.

In an Instagram Story, Fitzgerald shared a screenshot of a text conversation between her and Britney. “I have always felt like some of my messages were deleted,” she wrote, adding that both she and Lynn tried to help Britney when she was in a mental health facility in 2019.

“We were also very cautious of what we would write in messages because we had a feeling her phone was being monitored,” Fitzgerald wrote. “When she left the facility my phone number was blocked from her and we have never spoken again!”

Lynne shared Fitzgerald’s response in an Instagram post and captioned it: “Britney, I have all the ‘whole conversations’ as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

Late Monday, Britney fired back with a lengthy message for her mother.

“You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad it’s not even funny,” she fumed.

“Play the responsible perfect parent and go to church in Louisiana … it’s a joke !!! You all ruined it for me … I don’t ever remember getting a text from you !!!”

Britney added: “You abuse me … yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mom.”

Also in the deleted post, Britney shared a message to her former lawyer, who was appointed by the court, in which she told him she wanted to go to court to get her “medical rights” and to end the conservatorship.

“When this program is over I don’t want to work at all … I want to live for me and have an adventurous life.”