Britney Spears Files For 1st Time To End Conservatorship

Britney Spears has for the first time filed court documents seeking to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

The pop star’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a court filing on Wednesday that Spears “fully consents” to “expeditiously” terminating the conservatorship. It also states that Jodi Montgomery, who has been Spears’ conservator of person since 2019, also consents to ending the arrangement.

This follows a Sept. 7 filing in which her father Jamie Spears told the court: “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Weeks earlier, in response to Rosengart’s petition to replace Jamie with certified public accountant Jason Rubin, Jamie told the court he would step down.

In this week’s filing, Rosengart called Jamie’s removal “a necessary first – and substantial – step towards Ms Spears’ freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.

“Mr Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day.”

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

According to the documents, Spears is in the process of drawing up a prenuptial agreement for fiancé Sam Asghari – and she wants her father to have no involvement.