Britney Spears Files To Oust Dad From Conservatorship

Exactly 4,925 days after her father was given control of her finances, Britney Spears has filed to have him ousted.

The 39-year-old pop star’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart on Monday asked Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to replace Jamie Spears with certified public accountant Jason Rubin.

“Less than two weeks go, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspect and remove James P. Spears,” Rosengart told reporters outside the courthouse. “It is now a matter of public record, and I announced to Judge Penny this afternoon that we have done so, in less than two weeks.”

A hearing on the matter has been set for Sept. 2.

In the filing, Rosengart describes the conservatorship as a “Kafkaesque nightmare” and said the relationship between Jamie and his daughter is “venomous.” The documents allege “potential misconduct, including conflicts of interest [and] conservatorship abuse.”

Britney Spears: iHeartRadio Music News Coverage

It is the first time Spears has formally sought to remove her father from his role as conservator of her finances and estate. She hired Rosengart earlier this month after years of representation by court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III, who resigned after Spears testified on June 23 that she wanted out of the conservatorship. It was then that Spears said she believed her father “should be in jail.”

On July 14, Spears accused her father of being “abusive” and in an Instagram post a few days later, she told fans: “I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

To date, no application has been made to replace or remove Jodi Montgomery, who is Spears’ conservator of person, nor to end the conservatorship.

"There might well come a time when the court will be called upon to consider whether the conservatorship should be terminated in its entirety," Rosengart wrote in his filing.

Spears was placed under a temporary conservatorship on Feb. 1, 2008 after she suffered a mental health breakdown. The conservatorship was made permanent on Oct. 7, 2008.