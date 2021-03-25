Britney Spears Formally Seeks To Replace Dad As Conservator

Britney Spears is once again seeking to have her father removed as conservator of her person.

On Tuesday, the pop star’s lawyer Samuel Ingham III formally “requested the resignation of the current conservator of her person, James P. Spears.” He asked the court to permanently appoint Jodi Montgomery, who has acted as Britney’s conservator of her person since September 2019 – when Jamie stepped away due to health issues.

Ingham III promised earlier this month to file the petition.

Britney’s father will remain co-conservator of her finances with Bessemer Trust Company. He has been the singer’s co-conservator since she suffered a mental health crisis in 2008.

The conservator of person has control of Spears’ medical care and can “restrict and limit visitors by any means” as well as enforce restraining orders and appoint security guards and other caretakers.

A judge will consider the petition and rule at a hearing on April 27.

Last month, Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thorn told CNN that “whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Last November, Ingham told the court Spears is “afraid of her father” and has vowed she “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

In January 2019, Spears cited her father’s health as the reason she was scrapping plans for her Domination residency. “It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she said. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Thoreen said Britney quarantined at her father’s home in Louisiana last year. “When the pandemic hit and everyone had to stay at home, Britney wanted to go home,” she said. “She wanted to see her family.”

Britney’s rise and fall – and the conservatorship that resulted – are examined in the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, streaming on Crave (part of the same parent company as this website).

Spears hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.