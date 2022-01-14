Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears In A War Of Words

Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears are embroiled in a war of words on social media – one in which Jamie Lynn is calling for "an end to the unhealthy chaos."

It started Thursday when Britney shared her reaction to an interview with Jamie Lynn that aired Wednesday on GMA.

“I watched it with a 104º fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote in a lengthy message she shared on Twitter. “I just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.”

The interview with Jamie Lynn was timed to promote her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behaviour was out of control,” Britney wrote. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

Britney also singled out Jamie Lynn’s response to a question from Juju Chang about her decision to perform a medley of remixed Britney hits on a 2017 awards show. Jamie Lynn said: “Truthfully, I don't know why that bothers her.”

Britney fired back: “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!!”

Britney said she watched Jamie Lynn do a 15-minute performance “of everything I have ever wanted.”

She added: “I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea’…”

Britney, no doubt dripping in sarcasm, wrote: “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”

In a rebuttal on Instagram, Jamie Lynn wrote: "I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister."

She reached out to her sister. “Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here,” she wrote. "It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Jamie Lynn claimed “the things being said are absolutely not the truth” and accused Britney of making “vague and accusatory posts.” She urged the pop star to “tell the truth, and put an end to all of it.”

Jamie Lynn added: “Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mind and my family’s well being.”

Britney, though, repeated her attacks on her family.

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one. My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them,” she fumed.

“Don’t trust people or anyone … make your cats and dogs your family and take care of your own damn self !!!!”