Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears Inch Closer To Peace

After days of squabbling on social media, Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears have evidently found something they agree on.

“It’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this,” Britney wrote in a message she shared on Twitter on Saturday. In an Instagram Story, Jamie Lynn wrote: “This is embarrassing and has to stop.”

Britney admitted “I love you unconditionally” and acknowledged that Jamie Lynn has “worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing.” But, she continued to attack her sister.

Britney claimed Jamie Lynn and their brother Bryan only showed up at her house a year ago in response to a specific Instagram post. “I needed you WAYYYYYY before that and the fact that you and Bryan showed up laughing at my gate instead of KNOWING you should have been here way before that makes me very sad !!!”

Jamie Lynn countered: “Please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you.”

The war of words began Thursday when Britney shared her reaction to an interview with Jamie Lynn that aired Wednesday on GMA. “I watched it with a 104º fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote in a lengthy message she shared on Twitter. “I just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.”

The interview with Jamie Lynn was timed to promote her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

In a rebuttal on Instagram, Jamie Lynn wrote: "I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

She reached out to her sister. “Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here,” she wrote. "It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Jamie Lynn claimed “the things being said are absolutely not the truth” and accused Britney of making “vague and accusatory posts.” She urged the pop star to “tell the truth, and put an end to all of it.”

On Friday, Britney responded via Twitter, calling her sister “scum” and accusing her of lying about an incident involving a knife.

“You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney tweeted. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books.”

In her memoir Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn described her sister’s behaviour over the years as “erratic, paranoid and spiralling.” She alleged that Britney once got “scared,” grabbed a knife and locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room.

“It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” she told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday. “That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to like really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney fired back that “only a scum person would make up such things about someone … Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe!!!!”

In her message on Saturday, Britney explained: “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying.”

She said “the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me !!! What Dad did to me, they don’t even duo to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me !!!

“You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most.”