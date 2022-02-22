Britney Spears Lands Deal For Memoir: Report

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a $15 million U.S. deal to tell her life story.

Page Six and Variety reported Monday that Simon & Schuster won a bidding war for the pop icon’s tell-all memoir.

Spears, her reps nor the publisher have confirmed the reports.

If true, the deal puts Spears in the same league as former U.S. president Bill Clinton, who earned $15 million U.S. for his book My Life in 2001.

Spears was freed last November from a 13-year conservatorship and has used her Instagram account to make powerful allegations about her family. In one post, she captioned an image of a typewriter: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Spears also publicly criticized her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears for publishing her memoir Things I Should Have Said last month.

“The last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” read a letter from Britney’s lawyer to Jamie Lynn. “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”