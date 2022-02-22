Britney Spears Lands Deal For Memoir: Report
Britney Spears has reportedly signed a $15 million U.S. deal to tell her life story.
Page Six and Variety reported Monday that Simon & Schuster won a bidding war for the pop icon’s tell-all memoir.
Spears, her reps nor the publisher have confirmed the reports.
If true, the deal puts Spears in the same league as former U.S. president Bill Clinton, who earned $15 million U.S. for his book My Life in 2001.
Britney Spears: iHeartRadio.ca Music News Coverage
Spears was freed last November from a 13-year conservatorship and has used her Instagram account to make powerful allegations about her family. In one post, she captioned an image of a typewriter: “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”
Spears also publicly criticized her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears for publishing her memoir Things I Should Have Said last month.
“The last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” read a letter from Britney’s lawyer to Jamie Lynn. “Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Britney Spears