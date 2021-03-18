Britney Spears' Lawyer Seeking To Add Conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer said Wednesday he will seek to have Jodi Montgomery named a permanent conservator of the pop star’s personal affairs.

Montgomery was appointed as a temporary conservator in 2019 while Spears’ father Jamie Spears was suffering from health issues.

According to NBC News, Samuel Ingham III indicated he will file the petition at a hearing in Los Angeles on April 27.

Jamie and Bessemer Trust will remain co-conservators of Spears’ financial matters.

Last November, Ingham told the court Spears is “afraid of her father” and has vowed she “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

In January 2019, Spears cited her father’s health as the reason she was scrapping plans for her Domination residency. “It’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” she said. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thorn said last month that her client supports ending Britneys’ conservatorship.

In an interview with CNN, Thoreen said Jamie“would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Thoreen said Britney quarantined at her father’s home in Louisiana last year. “When the pandemic hit and everyone had to stay at home, Britney wanted to go home,” she said. “She wanted to see her family.”

Jamie has been Britney’s co-conservator since she suffered a mental health crisis in 2008.

Britney’s rise and fall – and the conservatorship that resulted – are examined in the new documentary Framing Britney Spears, streaming on Crave (part of the same parent company as this website).

Spears hasn't released a studio album since 2016's Glory and hasn't performed since her Piece of Me Tour ended in October 2018.