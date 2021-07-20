Britney Spears' Lawyer Vows To Oust Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’ new lawyer said Monday his firm is working hard to remove her father from his role in the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

“As I said in court last week, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” Mathew Rosengart told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse.

On June 23, Spears begged a judge to bring the conservatorship to an end and fumed that her father Jamie “should be in jail.”

In an Instagram post last Friday, Spears said: “I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.”

The pop star won the right last week to choose her own legal representation and her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III resigned.

Rosengart was back in court on Monday for a scheduled hearing about a financial dispute between Jamie, co-conservator of Spears’ estate, and Jodi Montgomery, conservator of Spears’ person. The hearing was adjourned until next week.

“I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength,” said Rosengart. “I also want to thank Britney Spears fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming from coast to coast and literally throughout the world.”