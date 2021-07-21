Britney Spears' Mom Forced Her To Annul Marriage: Lawyer

Britney Spears’ 2004 marriage to Jason Alexander was annulled because her mother Lynne Spears was “interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter’s life,” according to his former lawyer.

“She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out, and got him a plane ticket home,” recalled Mark Goldberg, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “It was none of her mother's business, but Britney was being controlled and has been controlled since she was a young girl.”

Britney and Alexander tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel but 55 hours later the marriage was annulled because the pop star “lacked understanding of her actions,” according to the petition.

“They had got married in good faith,” Goldberg said, “both had the ability to say, ‘I do,’ and they had consummated the marriage.”

Appearing on Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast, Alexander alleged he was tricked into signing the annulment and a non-disclosure agreement. “They told me if I would sign the contracts … that they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he said. “So, I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was."

Alexander said the two spoke daily for exactly 30 days – the time he had to contest the annulment – and then the number he had for Britney was disconnected. “I’m like ‘F**k they got me! Motherf**kers!’ So that was it.”

Goldberg said his client was “confused because he loved Britney and he didn’t want to hurt her, but he was very afraid of her mother and management.

“This wasn’t a stranger she’d just picked up. They had known each other for years. He thought if he played the game and did what they asked she’d come around, and he and Britney would be together.”

Britney went on to marry Kevin Federline, with whom she had two sons.

Lynne Spears has not commented.