Britney Spears Pays Tribute To Beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears paid tribute to her boyfriend Sam Asghari in an Instagram post on Wednesday, calling him a “cute a**hole.”

The 39-year-old pop star is smiling in a photo of the couple she captioned: “Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star.”

Asghari, 27, commented on the post: “Yes … F that a**hole.”

Spears started dating the model-actor after meeting while shooting the video for her track “Slumber Party” ft. Tinashe in 2016. In her June plea to end her conservatorship, Spears told the judge: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

Also on Wednesday, Spears joked that she was going to play the lead in a Tinker Bell movie directed by Tim Burton.

“Explaining myself as to why I’m the queen of posting would get exhausting so I’ll just be honest and say … it’s because I like to SHARE !!!! Sharing is caring ….. and lots of times that can be daring !!!!! I mean do I dare post again today ???? DO I REALLY CARE what people think.”