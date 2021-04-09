Britney Spears Reacts To Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Britney Spears took to social media on Thursday to assure her fans they have nothing to fear about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video clip recorded by boyfriend Sam Asghari, the pop star shared her reaction to getting a shot.

“OK. The people on the internet said that it was really, really bad – it was like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing,” Spears declared after getting her shot.

“I felt nothing. I’m fine… and I hope I continue to stay fine.”

The couple ended the clip with a Borat-inspired “high five.”

Earlier this month, Mariah Carey shared her vaccine shot moment on social media.