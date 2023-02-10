Britney Spears Reacts To Intervention Claims: 'Enough Is Enough'

Britney Spears has shared her reaction to claims that her loved ones were planning an intervention this past Tuesday.

“It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” the pop star wrote in an Instagram post late Thursday. "I mean at some point enough is enough !!!”

Earlier in the day, TMZ reported that Spears “has been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse, and both problems are now dire enough that people closest to her planned an intervention.” The outlet quoted one unnamed source as saying “I'm afraid she's gonna die.”

People also cited sources as saying friends are concerned about Spears and reported that she met with a doctor on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, her manager rented a house in the Los Angeles area for several months “and the plan was to take an unsuspecting Britney to the house, where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, an interventionist and doctors would be present, in an attempt to convince her she needed help.”

Spears responded: “There’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!”

(Oddly, she wrote that “the conservatorship has been over for almost a year” – even though it actually ended 15 months ago.)

“As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!!”

Asghari, who showed up solo at the Star Trek Picard season premiere red carpet event on Thursday, gave a statement to Access. “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances," he said. "Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

TMZ doubled down, insisting early Friday that the decision to call off the intervention “may well be life-threatening.” It claimed “Britney's behaviour has become increasingly erratic and volatile ... the result of her mental illness and substance abuse.”

TMZ quoted unnamed sources as saying Spears is “a ticking time bomb” and “there is serious fear she is either going to die or kill someone.”

In December, Spears' father Jamie Spears said the conservatorship saved his daughter's life. "I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t,” he reportedly told Daphne Barak for an article published by The Mail on Sunday. “For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool."