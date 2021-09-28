Britney Spears Reacts To New Documentary

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to weigh in on a new documentary based on investigative reporting by The New York Times.

Controlling Britney Spears, which debuted in the U.S. last Friday, is a follow-up to February’s Framing Britney Spears.

“It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times!!!,” the pop star wrote. “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one ... that's the past !!!”

Using emojis to reflect sarcasm, Spears added: “Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier … Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!!”

Spears applauded the “EFFORT on their part.”

Controlling Britney Spears revealed new information about the conservatorship the singer has been under since 2008, including allegations that her father Jamie Spears had her phone calls recorded. (In California, recording private conversations without both parties’ consent can be illegal.)

The doc also alleged that Jamie had security install recording devices in his daughter’s bedroom and had her male friends followed by private investigators.

On Monday, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court that the allegations of secret recordings were “horrifying and unconscionable.”

Rosengart has already appealed to the court to remove Jamie as conservator of Spears’ finances by Sept. 29.