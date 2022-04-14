Britney Spears Refers To Sam Asghari As Her 'Husband' Again

Britney Spears referred to Sam Asghari as her “husband” in an Instagram post late Wednesday.

The pop star shared a video showing her swimming and spinning inside a swimming pool, set to music by classical guitarist Thomas Königs, that she captioned: “Yesterday my HUSBAND and I went swimming …. I’m like a fish … I go really deep then I have to remind myself that you have to come up for air !!! Psss ... I heard water is the best exercise for babies.”

Spears called Asghari her husband in her pregnancy announcement on April 11 and in another Instagram post last week. In a March 3rd post, she referred to him as her "fiancé."

On his Instagram, Asghari said in a video clip on March 8: “I’m engaged to the woman of my dreams and she’s soon to be my wife.”

Spears announced last September that she was engaged to Asghari but there has been no news of nuptials. The couple shared news earlier this week that they are expecting their first baby together – Spears’ third.

“Sex is great when you’re pregnant,” Spears admitted in another Instagram post, in which she also reflected on her first years as a mom.

“I’m no saint but the media destroyed me when I first became a mother,” she wrote. “My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24 … I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house !!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb.”

Spears said she is wondering if she needs to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy. “Something to declare all these crazy mixed emotions and hormones … I don’t want to be an angry pregnant person eating donuts every morning.”