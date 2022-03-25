Britney Spears Reflects On Stint At Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears reflected Thursday on her stint at a mental health facility three years ago, while she was in a conservatorship.

“When my family sent me to that place the main thing that hurt me was the medicine they put me on,” the 40-year-old pop star wrote in an Instagram post. “You can go brain dead if you take too much, that’s how strong it is !!! It made my stupid and sad and I gained so much weight.

“I felt ugly, angry and mean therefore I was just that !!!”

Spears added: “I still think I’m finding myself 3 years later and that’s okay.”

When Spears was admitted to the facility in March 2019, TMZ claimed its sources said she checked herself in because she was “distraught over her dad’s illness.”

At the time, a message on Spears’ Instagram account read: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’”

But, last year, The New York Times quoted court documents that alleged Spears had been “forced into a mental health facility against her will on exaggerated grounds, which she viewed as punishment for standing up for herself and making an objection during a rehearsal.”

In Thursday’s Instagram post, Spears fumed: “The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel.

“The one thing that really hurt me besides drugging my like a zombie was how desperate I was to survive and get through each day and how much thinking I had to do … but my thoughts were all exposed 10 hours a day.”

In the same Instagram rant, Spears recalled how she was made to feel while under the conservatorship, which ended last November.

“I’ve never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life,” she wrote. “My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating!”

Spears said she believes “people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever… if you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive !!! Happy people draw light and it’s contagious and attractive.”