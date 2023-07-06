Britney Spears Reportedly Hit In Face By NBA Star's Security

Britney Spears was reportedly struck in the face by the security guard for future NBA star Victor Wembanyama.

The assault is said to have taken place last night in Las Vegas, at the Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel. Spears apparently approached Wembanyama, the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, to grab a photo together. According to TMZ, Spears tapped the 19-year-old Wembanyama on his shoulder, which caused Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, to backhand her face, knocking her and her glasses to the ground.

The site reports that Smith then went over to Spears's table and apologized, claiming he didn't know who she was, then spent some time with Spears's security team. However, in the end, Britney Spears did file a police report accusing Smith of alleged battery.

The police have confirmed to TMZ that it is not being treated as a criminal matter, determining that Smith did not mean to hurt Spears and acted out of defense for for Victor Wembanyama.

Update: TMZ is reporting that the situation is now being treated as a criminal investigation and that authorities are now treating the case "as serious as a heart attack." The police have met with Spears to discuss the incident and the case might be referred to the D.A.