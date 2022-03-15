Britney Spears Says Father Stripped Away 'Huge Part Of My Womanhood'

Britney Spears says her father Jamie Spears took away some of her womanhood when he placed her in a conservatorship in 2008.

“The first day my dad became a conservator I will never forget !!!” the 40-year-old pop star wrote in a rambling Instagram post on Monday that she later deleted. “He said sit down in that chair … we’re going to have a talk … He said ‘I’m Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on’ and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me … I was never the same.

"I miss the deep angst of living in secret though ... I was so alive !!!!"

Spears said she would have responded “Not NO BUT HELL NO” if she had been given a choice to record her 2008 album Circus – her first under the conservatorship.

The conservatorship was terminated last November and Spears has repeatedly said she believes her father should be in jail.

“Damn I got through it !!!!”