Britney Spears Says Justin Bieber Is 'A Timeless Genius'

Britney Spears reflected Tuesday on meeting Justin Bieber more than a decade ago.

“I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said ‘do you know where a tanning bed is?’ You were 15 and you were adorable!,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for your music … you’re a little devil now. I know because I have boys … but you’re a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music.”

Spears met Bieber during her 2011 Femme Fatale tour, which made stops in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal and Toronto.

Her latest recollection of meeting the Canadian pop star differs slightly from one she shared with BBC Radio in 2016.

“He walks into my hotel room and he was like a kid! Literally, he looked like he was 13 years old, but he was 16,” she said. (Bieber was, in fact, 17 at the time.) “And I was like ‘Who is this kid in my hotel? Like what is going on?’ And his mom is like ‘Is there a tanning bed located in here?!’… and I’m like ‘Who are these people?’

“And my assistant was like ‘This is Justin Bieber and his mother.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God! I cannot believe this.’ He’s very unassuming. He’s a very nice, kind boy. He’s obviously way older now. He was extremely kind.”

Spears’ message on Tuesday was accompanied by video clips showing her dancing to “I Don’t Care,” the 2019 collaboration of Bieber and Ed Sheeran, followed by Enigma’s 1990 track “Sadness.”