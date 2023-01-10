Britney Spears Says Paris Hilton Pic Is 'Years' Old

Britney Spears has addressed conspiracy theories that she was Photoshopped into a pic with Paris Hilton and her friend Cade Hudson.

The photo, part of a throwback set, was posted on Instagram by Hilton last week to mark Hudson's 35th birthday.

In the comments, many fans believed it was a new photo and countless media outlets falsely reported that the photo was taken at a recent birthday party.

On Monday, Spears admitted she was just as confused. “Have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party … I haven’t been to a bday party in forever,” Spears wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!”

On Saturday, Hilton brushed off accusations that she digitally inserted Spears into the photo.

"To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images,” she explained. “Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

Remini is an app that promises to "restore old photos" and "unblur images."

Hilton was responding to comments like: "That is not Britney" and “That’s not Britney, not her teeth, her smile, her hand … Every post just makes things weirder.”

One comment read: ”Nope, not buying that pic of Britney. I think people are starting to wake up and smell the coffee.”

Someone noted that part of Spears necklace is missing and asked: “What’s wrong with her fingers?”

Others accused Hilton of trickery because she didn’t tag Spears in the pic. “You tagged every other celebrity in the other photos,” one person sniffed.

“How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit,” read a comment. “This won’t end well for you!”