Britney Spears Says She Wasn't Allowed To Go To Spa

Britney Spears said this week she wasn’t allowed to go to a spa or drink coffee and tea while doing her Las Vegas residency.

The 40-year-old pop star made the claim in an Instagram post in which she modelled a bathing suit inside her suite at a hotel in Maui, where she is on vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” Spears wrote in the caption. “They didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!!”

Spears added: “I’m here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much … just RESPECT !!!!.”

Spears did 146 shows during her Piece of Me residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino between 2013 and 2017. The 13-year conservatorship she was under was terminated late last year.