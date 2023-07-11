Britney Spears Sets Release Date For Memoir

Britney Spears has announced that her memoir, The Woman in Me, will be published on October 24, 2023.

According to publisher Simon & Schuster, the book is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

The official site for the book included the following teaser:

In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.



Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.

The book announcement arrives after last week's chaotic series of events in which Spears accused security for NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama of battery, both sides issued conflicting statements, and police confirmed that no charges were being laid for the incident.

You can pre-order a copy of The Woman in Me here.