Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Instagram Posts

Britney Spears shared a pair of cryptic Instagram posts late Wednesday, two weeks after begging a judge to let her out of the conservatorship she’s been under since 2008.

In one, Spears posted a piece of anime art that she captioned: “Our Father who ART in Heaven HALLOWED BE THY NAME !!!! Pssss you better F**KING BELIEVE IT !!!!”

While some fans reacted with confusion (“I don’t know what’s going on here”) or concern (“Just keeps getting weirder everyday”), others doubted the post came from Spears (“Who does the poster think they’re fooling?”).

Among those commenting was will.i.am, who featured Spears on the 2013 track “Scream & Shout.” He wrote: “I’m Praying that all your dreams come true…!!! You are one of the kindest, sweetest & genuine people on earth!!! Stay strong!!!"

A few hours earlier, Spears shared a photo of herself, from behind, standing naked in front of a bathtub. It was accompanied only by three emojis of ballerina flats.

“Britney’s back,” noted one person in the comments. Other fans wondered why her tattoos were not visible.

In recent days, Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph and court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham have resigned, and the co-conservator of her estate, Bessemer Trust Company, has filed an application to step away from the role.

In a court filing dated July 1, the singer’s mother Lynne – who is not part of the conservatorship – asked the court to honour Spears’ request to hire her own lawyer and said: "Now, and for the past many years, [Spears] is able to care for her person.”

A hearing about the conservatorship is scheduled for July 14.