Britney Spears Shares: 'I'm Having A Baby'

Britney Spears said Monday she is pregnant.

“I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” the 40-year-old pop star shared in an Instagram post. “If 2 are in there … I might just loose it.”

Spears said she is avoiding going out so the paparazzi can’t get “their money shot of me” and said she will stay healthy with daily yoga.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then,” Spears said. “Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday.”

The singer said she is grateful “we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears, who got engaged to Sam Asghari last September, has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. It will be the first child for Asghari, 28.

Last month, Spears shared a TikTok clip of a pregnant woman's belly and captioned it: "Mommy…get me out of here!!!!!!" Earlier that month, she celebrated Asghari's birthday by declaring "I want a family with you" in an Instagram post and then wrote “Planning on having babies in Polynesia" while the couple was on vacation.

When Spears begged last June to end the conservatorship she had been under since 2008, she said: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children.

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”