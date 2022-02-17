Britney Spears Shares Invitation To Meet With U.S. Congress Members

Britney Spears revealed Wednesday that she was invited to meet with members of the U.S. Congress to talk about the conservatorship she was under for 13 years.

In an Instagram post, the pop star shared a letter from Florida’s Charlie Crist and California’s Eric Swalwell dated Dec. 1.

“We wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice,” it reads.

Crist and Swalwell congratulated Spears on her “historic victories” and said they were “elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator in September and finally terminate your conservatorship entirely in November.”

They wrote: "Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling (sic) concerning.”

Spears captioned the letter by saying she was “immediately flattered” to receive it but, at the time, she “wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

She wrote: “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!!”

Spears acknowledged that she wants to help others who are put in vulnerable situations. “I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me.”

In the comments, Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari shared: "Your courage will inspire others, your strength will motivate many, your voice has and will change lives. You’re powerful. Beautiful. And strong. This is why I call you lioness."