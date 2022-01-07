Britney Spears Shares Nude Selfies

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pair of nude selfies.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” the 40-year-old captioned the photos, in which she is wearing nothing but white knee-high socks and a choker. There are strategically-placed heart and flower emojis. Check it out here.

Spears followed with a post in which she showcases her figure in a two-piece bathing suit, including shots of the pop star pouring water into her open mouth and letting it spill onto her chest.

“This is my first high waisted bathing suit ever …my fiancé likes it but I’m not sure,” she wrote. “It’s crazy cool cause you can adjust it high or low.”

Spears was released from a conservatorship in November after nearly 13 years.