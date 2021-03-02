Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo Of Her Sons

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to show that her sons are not boys, not yet men.

“It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now,” the pop star captioned a pair of rare pics of Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!”

Spears said she was “extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!!”

Both teens – whose father is Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline – are wearing masks in the photos.

“I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it,” the 39-year-old singer explained. “But I went out of my way to make this cool edit and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!”

Sean and Jayden live with Federline, who married Spears in 2004 and was in Toronto in November 2006 when he learned that Spears filed for divorce.

Last year, Jayden made headlines when he revealed during an Instagram Live session that his mother may never make music again.

“I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it,’” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Asked if he will get in trouble for spilling the tea on his famous mother, Jayden was pretty sure he wouldn’t. “I mean, my dad doesn’t care,” he said. “I have the best dad ever. My dad’s literally Jesus.”

In 2017, Federline shared that Sean “kind of” knows how to DJ.

“He hasn't completely dived into it, and I don't want to force him,” Federline told Bravo TV. “I want to make sure it’s something he really wants to do.

“He's really big in to the EDM trap music scene.”

Federline married Victoria Prince in 2013, with whom he has daughters Jordan, 9, and Peyton, who turns seven next month. He also has daughter Kori, 18, and son Kaleb, 16, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

Spears has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016, after he starred as her love interest in her “Slumber Party” video.