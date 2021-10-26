Britney Spears Slams Family, Wants 'Justice'

Britney Spears on Monday slammed her family for “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know.”

In an Instagram post, the pop star cryptically shared: “Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes ??? It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!!

“I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out !!!”

Spears then explained “this message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!”

She added: I’m only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???”

A decision about the fate of the conservatorship Spears has been under since 2008 will be considered at a hearing scheduled for Nov. 12.

Spears has previously criticized members of her family for not doing more to free her from the conservatorship. Earlier this month, she fumed: “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!!!”

The singer's father Jamie Spears was removed from his role as conservator of his daughter's estate and finances on Sept. 29 and temporarily replaced by accountant John Zabel.