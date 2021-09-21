Britney Spears Sparks Conspiracy Theories With Instagram Post

Britney Spears ended her brief social media hiatus on Monday by posting a photo that quickly sparked conspiracy theories.

The pop star shared two versions of the same photo – one black-and-white, one in colour – that she captioned: “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s**t ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it !!!!”

Despite different backgrounds, some fans suggested the photo Spears claims was from last weekend was actually the same as one posted in February.

“Her mascara looks the same as the feb photos, like down to the direction of the eyelashes,” one person commented.

Others focused on Spears’ hair. “Wasn’t ur hair red like 5 days ago,” reads one comment. Another reads: “Whoever the person administering Britney's account right now... Britney's hair was red when she got engaged.”

(In the caption, Spears wrote: “Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions.”)

Last September, Spears addressed accusations that she was recycling photos. "To the peeps who think I’m posting the same pics......well you know us girls…...it’s the same top and same hair but if you look at the details it’s a completely different picture," she wrote.

Spears shared news of her engagement to Sam Asghari on Sept. 12 and, three days later, deactivated her Instagram account and tweeted: "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon."