Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce

Last week it was revealed that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing. Now, Spears has spoken out about the rumours on her Instagram.

Along with a video of her dancing (naturally) to Janet Jackson's fiery "If," she acknowledges the split, writing, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

She also thanks her friends and fans, who have supported her post-breakup, adding that fans don't get the real story from her Instagram posts.

"In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

Spears then addresses her troubled relationship with her family, but ensuring everyone that this experience will only make her stronger.

"I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

Spears has hired Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her, as well as Mathew Rosengart, her long-time attorney who freed her from the 13-year conservatorship just two years ago.