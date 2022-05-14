Britney Spears Suffers Miscarriage

Britney Spears shared the heartbreaking news Saturday that she suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” read a message on her Instagram and that of Sam Asghari. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The couple shared their pregnancy news in April. “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” Spears wrote at the time. “If 2 are in there … I might just lose it.”

On Saturday, Spears and Asghari admitted their announcement may have been too early. “We were overly excited to share the good news.”

The statement added: “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears, 40, has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

It was to be the first child for Asghari, 28. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote on Instagram in April. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

Spears announced last September that she was engaged to Asghari and, even though there has been no confirmation of a wedding, she started referring to him as her "husband" on social media last month.

Last June, when Spears begged for an end to the conservatorship she had been under since 2008, she told the judge: “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children.

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”