Britney Spears Thanks '#FreeBritney' Movement

Britney Spears is recognizing the loyalty of her fans as she gets closer to the likely end of the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

In an Instagram post late Monday, the pop star shared a message for the #FreeBritney movement.

“I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

Spears’ father Jamie was suspended last week as conservator of her estate and replaced by accountant John Zabel. Jodi Montgomery remains Britney’s conservator of person. But, Judge Brenda Penny has set Nov. 12 for a hearing to decide the fate of the conservatorship.

Commenting on Britney’s post, fiancé Sam Asghari asked fans: “From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you?”

In a follow-up post, purportedly in French Polynesia, Britney said she and Asghari are trying to decide on a wedding locale. “We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy, or Greece, Australia or New York City.”

Asghari suggested they ask fans. “That is a very good idea,” Britney agreed.